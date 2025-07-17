P21.5M Mega Lotto jackpot prize won by lone bettor on July 16 draw
MANILA, Philippines — A lucky bettor is over P21 million richer after he won the Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot prize on Wednesday, July 16.
This was according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
The lone bettor picked the winning combination of 44-30-12-24-06-35 on Wednesday’s 9 p.m. draw, said the PCSO. With this, he bagged its jackpot prize amounting to P21,538,656.
Meanwhile, no one won the jackpot prize of Grand Lotto 6/55 worth P29,700,000. It had a winning combination of 32-53-20-08-45-54.
The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while the Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. /cb
