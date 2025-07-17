WAY KLASE: Some Cebu LGUs suspend classes due to ‘bad weather’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some localities or local government units in Cebu have announced the suspension of classes today, July 17, as a result of unfavorable weather conditions and to ensure the safety of learners and teachers.

READ:

Crising intensifies, signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon

VIDEOS: Flooding in parts of Cebu after heavy downpour on July 16

Localities that announced suspension of classes in Cebu:

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Talisay City

Bogo City

Malabuyoc

Samboan

Daanbantayan

Medellin

Alcoy

Minglanilla

San Remigio

Sibonga

Bantayan

Madridejos

Sta. Fe

Tabogon

Boljoon

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 4 a.m. forecast today, Thursday, July 17, Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas will experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

This may cause water levels in rivers and its tributaries to rise.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in 9 Luzon areas due to Tropical Depression Crising

This is also amid the Tropical Depression Crising affecting the Luzon area, which Pagasa said might develop into a tropical storm today, Thursday, and into a severe tropical storm on Friday as it would approach northern Luzon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, the northeastern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Quirino, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Paracelis, Natonin), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi) and Apayao in Luzon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP