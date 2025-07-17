Cebu City fails to remit P36M contributions, risks workers’ benefits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — City Hall employees may face delays in accessing vital health, housing, insurance, and retirement benefits due to the Cebu City government’s failure to remit over P36 million in mandatory deductions to national agencies.

This was reported by the Commission on Audit (COA) in its 2024 Annual Audit Report.

State auditors flagged the city government for not promptly remitting millions of pesos in taxes and employee contributions to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The COA said this violated existing laws and put public funds at risk of penalties, surcharges, and delays in government services for its workforce.

“The non-remittance of withheld taxes and employee contributions is counterproductive to the government’s effort of funding critical projects and programs,” COA stated. “It may also result in penalties and suspension of benefits to employees.”

P6M in withheld taxes unremitted

As of December 31, 2024, the city had not remitted P6,058,397.64 in withheld taxes to the BIR, despite statutory obligations to remit these collections the month following deduction. The amount covers prior and current years and spans across all city funds.

COA reminded that under Section 251 of the National Internal Revenue Code, public officers who fail to remit withheld taxes may be personally liable, with penalties equal to the amount unremitted.

The City Accounting Office (CAO) explained that a discrepancy of P6.88 million arose due to a “timing difference between the BIR remittance deadline and the book closing schedule.”

It said this amount was included in the March 2025 remittance. However, COA requested proof of remittance for verification.

PhilHealth: Over P4.3M not remitted

PhilHealth contributions worth P4,367,704.15 were also found unremitted by year-end, primarily due to dormant balances and unreconciled accounts dating back 18 years.

An amount of P3.8 million remains unreconciled because it was recorded in lump sums when the City shifted to its new electronic accounting system.

The remaining amounts were reportedly remitted in January and February 2025.

The Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO) admitted difficulties in tracking records of separated employees due to limited staff.

“Nonetheless, the HRDO is already working on the reconciliation and has added personnel to closely monitor the status of employment,” the office said in its reply.

Pag-IBIG: P2.3M in contributions and loans still withheld

The audit also uncovered P2,305,614.40 in unremitted Pag-IBIG contributions and loan payments. This figure includes dormant accounts with unmatched employee records, especially those of Job Order (JO) workers.

The CAO said P1.2 million in dormant balances could no longer be remitted due to missing names and membership IDs, but that the rest was paid in early 2025.

To fix discrepancies, the HRDO pledged to enhance internal controls and coordinate more closely with Pag-IBIG.

GSIS: Biggest unremitted amount at over P24M

Of all agencies, GSIS saw the largest backlog. The city failed to remit P24,075,532.28 in premiums and loan amortizations by the end of 2024.

Some P14.1 million of this has been stagnant since 2006, with COA noting these are likely unreconcilable due to missing documentation. Another P4.7 million under the trust fund has been unremitted since 2017.

The CAO and HRDO explained that the delay was worsened by voluminous clarificatory items, over 34,000, and the late implementation of salary increases in August 2024.

Of the total unremitted amount, P6.85 million has been reconciled and remitted as of early 2025, while the rest remains pending.

“The non-remittance may result in the suspension of the affected employees’ availment of the benefits and privileges granted by the GSIS,” COA warned.

COA’s recommendations

The Commission on Audit (COA) urged the City Accounting Office and the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) to take immediate action. They must expedite the reconciliation and remittance of all outstanding contributions and taxes.

The COA also called for resolving dormant and unmatched records in coordination with the concerned agencies.

Additionally, they recommended hiring more personnel to handle account reconciliations and payroll updates. The offices are further instructed to submit proof of reconciled remittances for audit validation.

The COA warned that failure to address these lapses could lead to government penalties and interest. More importantly, it could delay employees’ access to vital healthcare, housing loans, insurance coverage, and retirement benefits, services they depend on and have rightfully earned.

