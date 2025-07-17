P407M down the dump: COA hits Cebu City over soaring landfill cost

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The garbage disposal bill here has ballooned to over P407 million in just six months this year.

This is a staggering cost that state auditors attributed to the city’s “failure to implement basic waste management practices,” including proper segregation and the full utilization of materials recovery facilities (MRFs).

In its 2024 annual audit report, the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the Cebu City Government for the soaring tipping and hauling fees incurred by directly dumping unsegregated waste at a private landfill in Barangay Binaliw.

The COA stated that this practice violateD the country’s solid waste law and exposes significant systemic lapses in the city’s environmental management.

Tipping fees alone reached P407.77 million as of June 2024, a tenfold increase from P38.68 million in 2023, following a rate hike to P1,100 per ton in mid-2023. This amount reflects the growing cost of a waste management system that remains heavily reliant on dumping rather than on waste diversion and segregation.

State auditors attributed the massive expenses to “the City’s failure to establish and operationalize MRFs in all barangays, and its poor enforcement of segregation-at-source policies,” both of which are mandated under Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“The City continued to incur huge expenditures on tipping fees… due to the poor implementation of the mandatory waste segregation program,” the COA report stated.

Underutilized MRFs, idle facilities

Among the key issues flagged was the non-utilization of two composting facilities in Barangays Taptap and Basak Pardo. These facilities, completed in 2017 and 2022 at a combined cost of P3.47 million, are currently used only for storage.

The Kalunasan Composting and Recycling Center, the city’s only operational waste processing facility, has a two-ton daily capacity, which auditors said is “grossly inadequate” to handle the volume of biodegradable waste generated by the city’s over 900,000 residents.

Despite available funding, including a P55-million grant from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for materials recovery facility (MRF) enhancement, the city has failed to build new or expand existing MRFs.

In its correspondence to the Cebu City Council, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) cited the difficulty of identifying suitable lots for MRF construction as the primary reason for the delay.

Poor waste policy enforcement

Auditors also found that the “No Segregation, No Collection” policy was not strictly implemented, resulting in mixed waste being dumped directly into the landfill.

This not only shortens the landfill’s lifespan but also undermines MRF operations and diverts resources from sustainable waste programs.

The landfill itself, located in Barangay Binaliw, was found to have inadequate stormwater management, a foul odor, pests, and signs of leachate leakage, raising environmental and health concerns.

Unrealistic revenue forecasts, missed opportunities

COA also flagged the City Government for issuing “unrealistic” income projections from solid waste management over the past five years.

The audit emphasized that the money being spent on tipping fees, hundreds of millions of pesos, could have been redirected to long-term solutions like composting, recycling, and public education programs.

“The failure to implement the segregation program… has resulted in the inefficient utilization of funds and non-achievement of the waste diversion goals,” the report said.

COA recommendations

To address the systemic problems it identified, the COA recommended a comprehensive strategy involving several measures.

Among the suggestions were expanding the composting and recycling capacity of the Kalunasan facility and activating currently idle materials recovery facilities (MRFs) in various barangays, as well as clustering MRFs across smaller areas.

The COA also emphasized allocating funds for information and education campaigns to promote waste segregation and providing barangays with the necessary logistical and operational support to manage their own MRFs.

Additionally, it advised the city government to explore partnerships with private recycling firms, to conduct regular inspections of barangay MRFs and waste programs, and to establish incentive schemes that would encourage households and businesses to practice segregation.

CCENRO

In its response, the CCENRO committed to expanding the Kalunasan facility, revitalizing the MRF in Barangay Apas, and continuing to search for suitable sites for new MRFs.

It emphasized the need for full implementation of the waste diversion plan to relieve pressure on the Binaliw landfill and reduce reliance on costly tipping fees.

As early as October 2023, CCENRO had reached out to at least five barangays to request land for MRF development. However, none complied.

The agency also sought assistance from the City Assessor’s Office to validate city-owned lots that could be used, but as of late 2024, no final site had been confirmed.

Despite budget limitations, CCENRO said it remained committed to strengthening the city’s waste diversion and environmental programs, but stressed that full cooperation from the barangays and timely decisions from the city’s leadership were essential to achieve these goals.

