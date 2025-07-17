Adoption: Public urged to follow legal process

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The public is encouraged to follow the legal process for adoption instead of resorting to informal or unauthorized arrangements.

The Regional Alternative Child Care Office 7 (RACCO-7), an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), said this during a recent press briefing.

Concepcion Solera, Officer-in-Charge of RACCO-7, emphasized that legal adoption would protect both the welfare of the child and the rights of adoptive families.

She also noted that the process had been made more accessible and affordable through recent reforms.

Solera spoke during a media conference held on Tuesday, July 15.

Republic Act No. 11642, the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act, took effect on January 28, 2022.

It replaced the previously court-based adoption system with a streamlined administrative process handled by the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), a quasi-judicial agency attached to the DSWD.

Under the previous system, adoption proceedings could take several years in court. With the new law in place, the process can now be completed in as little as three to seven months.

“Gipasayon na gyud siya (legal adoption) para lang gyud nga maprocess nato og sakto kay para ra ni sa atong anak ug nato, said Solera.

(We made it easier (legal adoption) so that we can properly process these because these are for our children.)

“Among panawagan, iprocess nato sa legal adoption. Dili na gyud na pwede ang adopt-adopt,” she said.

(We are calling that we just process this legal adoption. That cannot be just to ‘adopt-adopt’.)

Adoption processing through RACCO is currently free and requires only a few basic documents.

The simplified process includes pre-adoption procedures such as counseling, home visits, and background checks to ensure the readiness and suitability of prospective adoptive parents.

These steps are crucial to safeguarding the best interests of the child.

From 2022 to 2025, RACCO-7 received 212 adoption petitions. Of these, 148 were endorsed to the NACC. A total of 125 adoption orders were granted, with 111 of them finalized.

Solera reminded the public that informal or illegal adoption is a serious offense. Once finalized, adoption is permanent, and adoptive parents are legally responsible for the child. However, in cases of abuse, an adopted individual may file for rescission.

Currently, there are nine children in Central Visayas who are legally available for adoption. RACCO-7 hopes that more qualified families will come forward to provide these children with safe, nurturing homes.

Those interested in adopting may also seek assistance from social workers in their local government units.

To promote awareness and reduce stigma surrounding adoption, RACCO-7 continues to advocate through its campaign, Proud Ampon (Anak, Magulang, Pamilya, Ordinaryo Pero Natatangi), which aims to shift public perception and celebrate adoptive families.

