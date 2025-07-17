Discover Beauty, Explore Freely with World Travel Expo Central Visayas as it returnsthis 2025

Cebu is getting ready to welcome the world once again as the World Travel Expo (WTE) Central Visayas makes its much-awaited comeback this August 15 to 17, 2025 at Ayala Center Cebu.

The World Travel Expo is a movement that connects communities and opens doors for both travelers and industry players.

Following a well-received two-year run, the annual travel gathering returns with even bigger surprises, bringing together travel lovers, families, and industry leaders under one roof.

A Festival for Travel Enthusiasts

The WTE Central Visayas 2025 is all about celebrating the traveler spirit of Cebuanos and Filipinos alike. This 3-day event is shaping up to be more than just a typical travel fair, a unique iteration from the previous years. Whether you are planning your next barkada getaway, a family holiday, or a much-needed solo escape, WTE Central Visayas promises a fresh take on how travel dreams can come true. Exclusive travel deals, interactive booths, and direct access to some of the most sought-after travel brands and agencies in the country awaits wanderers.

Miles Caballero, WTE Event Organizer, shared, “Cebu welcomed us with open arms last time. That’s why we’re back because Central Visayas deserves a travel expo that’s exciting, accessible, and proudly regional.” The event is also a celebration of Central Visayas as a gateway to some of the most beautiful destinations in the country. From Bohol’s scenic ferry routes to Negros Oriental’s diving spots, the region is packed with stories waiting for you to experience first-hand.

Building Travel Dreams

The World Travel Expo is a movement that connects communities and opens doors for both travelers and industry players. For brands and exhibitors, it is a unique chance to directly engage with one of the Philippines’ most vibrant travel markets. The expo offers a high-traffic, lifestyle-driven venue that puts travel brands in front of real people who are planning their next adventure.

If you are looking for the best travel deals, expert advice, and new experiences, make sure to block your calendars. This is the only event in the region where you can book trips, score travel discounts, and discover new destinations all in one go. With Cebu’s central location and its irresistible charm, WTE Central Visayas 2025 is poised to inspire more adventures, more connections, and more reasons to love travel all over again.

Planning your next trip? Now’s the perfect time to map it out. The World Travel Expo will be at Ayala Center Cebu on August 15-17, 2025. Get ready to discover, explore, and make memories. Stay updated by following the official World Travel Expo Facebook page.