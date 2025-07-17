Rains in Cebu to last until the weekend – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The public here is advised to take precautions against possible heavy rains as inclement weather will likely last until this Saturday, July 19.

The habagat or southwest monsoon continues to affect many parts of the country, including Cebu, according to the latest forecast from the state weather bureau.

While Tropical Depression Crising does not directly impact Visayas, it pulls the habagat, effectively bringing rains in Cebu and to more areas in the Philippines.

“Until Saturday, we’re still expected to experience moderate to occasional heavy rains due to the habagat,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

“We also advise the public, especially those in disaster-prone areas, to continuously monitor weather updates,” he added.

By Sunday, Cebu can expect an improvement in its weather, Eclarino said.

On Thursday, July 17, at least 23 areas in Cebu, including the province’s three largest cities Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, decided to suspend classes in all levels due to bad weather.

The rest were Moalboal, Daanbantayan, Santa Fe, Samboan, Medellin, Alcoy, Tabogon, Bogo City, Santander, San Remigio, Minglanilla, Malabuyoc, Mandaue City, Sogod, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Alcantara, Dalaguete, Oslob, Ginatilan, Badian.

Wednesday’s floods, landslides

The habagat triggered heavy rains in Cebu that caused severe flooding across many parts of Metro Cebu, including Cebu City, leaving hundreds stranded on Wednesday, July 16.

The downpour also caused a major landslide in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, which damaged a residential house and rendered a road impassable for several hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The family residing in the affected home was able to evacuate in time, said Francis Dennis Pastor, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

With the bad weather expected to last through the weekend, the PDRRMO advised their local counterparts to regularly monitor the situation in their respective areas.

They also instructed them to have their heavy equipment and personnel on standby in case of emergencies, Pastor added.

“The governor already met the officers of the League of DRRMOs and gave instruction that coordination and collaboration is the key to reduce disaster risks such as to reduce loss of lives and damage to property,” he said.

