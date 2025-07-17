Ai-CHA Expands to Cebu — Discover the Global Favorite at the Cebu Franchise Expo

Ai-CHA Ice Cream & Tea, the international brand founded in Indonesia, is officially making its debut in Cebu and you’re invited to experience the love for Ice Cream and Tea firsthand at the Cebu Franchise Expo, happening July 18–20 at SM Seaside City Cebu!

Ai-CHA is committed to serving love through Ice Cream & Tea, ensuring every product delivers consistent quality, creative flavor, and pure happiness.

With over 1,200 stores and counting, Ai-CHA continues to grow across the globe, winning hearts with its unique lineup of premium yet affordable drinks and desserts. From the bestselling Ai-Milk Tea Supreme Mixed, to the signature Sea Salt Ai-Scream, refreshing Fruit Teas, and vibrant Sund-Ai flavors there’s something for everyone to fall in love with.

Whether you’re a milk tea lover, a dessert enthusiast, or an aspiring business owner looking for your next venture, Ai-CHA offers a world-class franchise opportunity that resonates deeply with Cebuano customers and entrepreneurs alike.

Big News: Ai-CHA’s First Cebu Store is Opening Soon!

Cebuanos won’t have to wait long because Ai-CHA’s first-ever branch in Cebu is opening soon, bringing its iconic flavors closer to home!

Why Visit the Cebu Franchise Expo?

At the Ai-CHA booth, visitors can:

Explore franchising opportunities and unlock exclusive expo deals in the Philippines’ booming Ice Cream & Tea market.

Sample our bestselling drinks and desserts , including the Ai-Milk Tea Supreme Mix, Sea Salt Ai-Scream, and Sund-Ai series.

Discover our global journey , from humble roots in Indonesia to a worldwide presence — and now, Cebu!

Ai-CHA is committed to serving love through Ice Cream & Tea, ensuring every product delivers consistent quality, creative flavor, and pure happiness.