273 residents evacuated in Mandaue flooding caused by heavy rainfall

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Around 62 families, or 273 individuals, were evacuated in Mandaue City on Wednesday following flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

According to data from the city’s Command Center, the evacuees came from Barangays Subangdaku and Ibabao-Estancia.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said residents from Barangay Subangdaku were able to return home shortly after the floodwaters subsided. Meanwhile, evacuees from Ibabao-Estancia were transferred from the barangay gymnasium to Mandaue City Science High School.

As of Thursday morning, Ybañez said the affected residents were still staying at the school. He added that floodwaters in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia had reached above the average person’s height at the peak of the flooding. The water began to subside about six hours after the downpour on Wednesday afternoon.

The CDRRMO remains on blue alert status, with all personnel on standby for emergency response. Disaster response teams at the barangay level have also been placed on alert.

Ybañez said they are anticipating continued rainfall, as forecasted by PAGASA, due to Tropical Depression Crising in northern Luzon and the southwest monsoon (Habagat). As a precaution, classes in both public and private schools at all levels have been suspended by the city government.

Arnold Malig-on, officer-in-charge of the Command Center, reported that heavy traffic persisted for hours. While floodwaters on most roads had subsided by around 7 p.m., congestion continued in many areas.

Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) were immediately deployed to assist motorists. Five major areas were impassable to vehicles for several hours:

A.S. Fortuna Street (Gloria area and Rolling Hills)

Barangay Tipolo, near Star Oil

Subangdaku, near Innodata, at the Mandaue-Cebu City boundary

A.C. Cortes Avenue heading to the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge (UCLM area)

Malig-on added that TEAM personnel continue to monitor and remain deployed in flood-prone areas as more rain is expected today. /csl

