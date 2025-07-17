Archival apologizes for ‘late’ class suspension notice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has apologized for the late announcement of the suspension of classes on Thursday, July 17, amid continued heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon and enhanced by Tropical Depression Crising.

He, however, explained that the delay was due to “the need to follow proper protocols.”

In an interview on Thursday, Archival clarified that what was suspended were physical classes only, as modular learning continued.

The announcement of class suspension was posted on the mayor’s official Facebook page at 8:34 a.m., by which time many students were already at school or en route.

“Actually dili gyud na siya suspension of classes kay ga modular man gihapon sila, meaning to say naa gihapon klase pero pwede ra nila madala sa balay,” Archival said.

He added, “I would like to say nga tan-aw ninyo medyo na-late ang announcement sa suspension of physical classes [but] amo nana siya gitan-aw 5 in the morning pa. But it doesn’t mean ato na dayon i-[suspend] kay ang atong pag-declare sa suspension should be coming from the directions sa atong Disaster [office].”

He said that information from Councilor Dave Tumulak, who handles disaster risk management concerns, came early that morning, prompting him to immediately contact the media and eventually post the advisory online.

“Sorry kaayo ug late but we have some protocols nga himuon. Kay pagka gabie man gud, atong gi-declare nga walay class, but pagkahuman nilinaw kaayo, so lisod kaayo nga atong iingon nga walay klase nga maayo man ang panahon. Again, medyo na-late gamay but bahalag late basta naa,” he said.

Tumulak: Risk assessment takes time

In a separate interview, Tumulak also explained that decisions on class suspensions are not made hastily.

He said that due to the size of Cebu City and the need to verify the situation across multiple barangays, risk assessments can take time.

“Daghan man gud kaayo ta ug i-consider. Ang pag-decide man gud dili sayon. Kinahanglan sutaon usa ang each barangay diri sa dakbayan kay lapad man gud ang Cebu City,” said Tumulak. “Sa diha nga makita nato nga kinahanglan gyud, then recommend dayon ta sa mayor nga ipahigayon ang asynchronous [classes] ug pabuhian dayon [ang advisory].”

He also pointed out that the recommendation to suspend classes needs to consider several inputs, not just from the disaster office but also from stakeholders such as the Department of Education (DepEd) and the schools themselves.

“Actually, dili baya to late kay daghan kaayo’g i-consider. Sa mga eskwelahan, tan-awon pod ang ilang statements. Kita, igo ra ta mo-recommend,” Tumulak added.

He noted that the city’s concern went beyond just rainfall and wind.

“Ang atong gibantayan karon, dili ra hangin ug ulan but ang mga kahoy nga baga ug mga bali. Mao nga nagtan-aw gyud ta ug maayo sa safety.”

Public reaction

While many appreciated the announcement, several netizens criticized the timing, saying it came too late for parents and students.

One commenter, Robertz Estender Del Mar, wrote: “Salamat Nyor, need advisory as early as 6 a.m., para dili maka hinayak ang mga studyante nga gusto moskwela.”

Another user, Yda Silva Hugo, pointed out: “Walay abtik ani Nyor. Alas 6 man tawn klase sa mga bata. Uban city nag-announce na, pirming uwahi lage ta.”

JU NA Roma Madelo also appealed for improvements: “Hi Mayor, good morning. To avoid similar issues in the future, could we please request earlier announcements regarding class suspensions?”

Earlier flooding and free rides

On Wednesday evening, July 16, Archival declared a suspension of night classes after several parts of Cebu City experienced flooding due to the downpour.

Tumulak also announced that free bus rides were made available for stranded commuters across key routes, including E-Mall to Bulacao, Tisa to F. Llamas, and Guadalupe to Gaisano Metro Colon.

Bad weather to last until Saturday

Pagasa said Tropical Depression Crising is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and further intensify as it moves toward Northern Luzon. Though Crising is not directly affecting the Visayas, it continues to pull the habagat, bringing heavy rains and flooding to Metro Cebu.

The weather bureau warned that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will persist until Saturday, July 19, especially in low-lying areas and flood-prone communities in Cebu and Central Visayas.

As of Thursday morning, 23 local government units in Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, have suspended classes at all levels due to the weather.

Wednesday’s impact

Wednesday’s torrential rains led to widespread flooding, affecting commuters and prompting emergency evacuations in some areas. A landslide in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, damaged a residential home but caused no injuries after the family managed to evacuate in time, according to the PDRRMO.

Disaster officials are urging local governments to remain on alert and ensure the readiness of personnel and equipment as rains are expected to continue in the coming days.

“Coordination and collaboration is the key to reduce disaster risks, such as loss of lives and damage to property,” said Francis Dennis Pastor, PDRRMO chief. /with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

