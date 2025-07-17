Crising maintains strength, more areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA – More areas have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression (TD) Crising maintained its strength, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Thursday.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was located 520 kilometers east northeast of Juban, Sorsogon, or 470 km. east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes as of 10 a.m., moving north northwestward at 25 kph.

READ: CRISING: Live updates

Strong winds will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 1: southern portion of Batanes (Sabtang, Ivana, Uyugan, Mahatao, Basco), Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi, Bayombong, Solano, Ambaguio, Villaverde), the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Bantay, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Cabugao, San Juan, Sinait, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, Santo Domingo, San Vicente, Santa Catalina), and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto)

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will continue to bring strong to gale-force gusts across Batangas, Quezon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, the Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, and Sarangani.

READ: NDRRMC goes on ‘red alert’ for Tropical Depression Crising

Both Crising and the southwest monsoon will continue to cause heavy rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Quezon, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Occidental Mindoro and Antique, Palawan, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) still forecast Crising to reach the tropical storm category within the day, and intensify into a severe tropical storm by Friday.

It could also make landfall over mainland Cagayan over the weekend, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP