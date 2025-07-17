Cebu to mark 456th founding anniversary without ‘Pasigarbo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With only a few weeks left, preparations are underway for the 456th Founding Anniversary of the Provincial Government.

But for Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, the so-called “festival of festivals,” will not be a priority.

“Pasigarbo will not be a priority. We’re currently working on realigning its budget,” Baricuatro said during a recent press conference.

The official charter day of Cebu Province falls on August 6, but the Capitol traditionally holds a month-long celebration. This year’s activities will include the Tabo sa Kapitolyo agri-fair, an employee sportsfest, a pageant, and various other events.

“We’re looking forward to this celebration. It will be a welcome moment of joy amid the challenges we are facing,” said Baricuatro.

Since assuming office in June, the governor has stood by her decision to shelve both Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo, two flagship tourism programs of her predecessor, former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Instead, funds originally allocated for these initiatives will be redirected to improve the province’s healthcare system. /csl

