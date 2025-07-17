Heavier rains in Cebu expected this Friday – Meteorologist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heavier rains are forecast to hit Cebu by Friday, July 18, as the southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by Tropical Depression Crising, continues to dump rain across the Visayas.

Local weather expert Engineer Oscar Tabada has recommended another day of class suspension as a precaution.

In an interview on Thursday, Tabada, a resident meteorologist here, warned that Friday’s downpour could be more intense than Wednesday’s torrential rains that triggered widespread flooding in Metro Cebu.

“What we experienced yesterday, we might experience again tomorrow—or even more—because of Crising’s position,” Tabada said.

“Kay sa akong experience, basta mupaduol na gane ang bagyo sa eastern side of northern Luzon, mokusog gyud ang habagat diri sa kabisay-an. Ugma, gikan buntag hangtod hapon hangtod gabii, duna ta’y kusog na ulan,” he said.

Tabada is a former Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas chief who retired from the post in 2018. He was succeeded by Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr.

According to Tabada, Crising is expected to intensify into a tropical storm by Thursday night and approach northern Luzon by Friday morning. As this happens, the habagat’s pull will grow stronger, increasing the likelihood of sustained rainfall and strong winds in Central Visayas, especially Cebu.

Double supercells caused 2+ hours of downpour Wednesday

Tabada explained that the extreme rains on July 16 were caused by two successive supercell thunderstorms, a rare occurrence in the area.

“Yesterday, we had not one, but two supercell thunderstorms. Normally, a thunderstorm lasts an hour. Yesterday’s rain lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes,” he said. “One thunderstorm cloud covers about 5 kilometers in diameter. The focus was so heavily on Cebu City,” Tabada added.

A supercell is a rare but extremely powerful type of thunderstorm, known for its rotating updraft, called a mesocyclone. Unlike typical thunderstorms, supercells can last for hours and are especially dangerous because they can produce large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and even strong tornadoes.

Tabada estimated that rainfall in Cebu City reached around 30 millimeters, compared to just 11.4 millimeters in Mactan.

“Sa Cebu City gyud na-concentrate ang thunderclouds. Ang estimate nako, 150,000 to 300,000 barrels of rain poured over the city,” he added.

Safety first: Tabada urges public to stay home

With Crising continuing to affect local weather, Tabada encouraged residents to stay home on Friday unless necessary.

“If you don’t have important plans, ayaw lang sa lakaw. Stay at home to stay protected. Magbantay sa mga kahoy ug billboards kay kusog ang hangin,” he advised.

Tumulak: Safety assessments take time

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who oversees disaster risk reduction, earlier explained that declaring class suspensions requires coordination.

“Daghan man gyud ta’g i-consider. Dili sayon ang pag-declare ug suspension. Kinahanglan sutaon ang barangays sa dakbayan,” Tumulak said. “We coordinate with DepEd and schools. We only recommend, and they make the final decision,” he added.

Tumulak clarified that today’s [July 17] class suspension was not “late,” but rather carefully assessed given rapidly changing weather and safety considerations like strong winds and falling trees.

Rain to continue until Saturday

According to Pagasa, the enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to bring moderate to occasional heavy rains in Central Visayas until Saturday, July 19.

“Until Saturday, we’re still expected to experience moderate to heavy rains,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan. “We advise the public, especially those in disaster-prone areas, to monitor weather updates continuously,” he added.

Class suspensions, landslides, and flooding

As of Thursday, 23 areas in Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, have suspended classes in all levels. Other affected areas included Moalboal, Daanbantayan, Samboan, Medellin, Tabogon, Bogo, Santander, and others.

Wednesday’s downpour triggered flooding across Metro Cebu and a landslide in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, which damaged a home and blocked a major road. No casualties were reported.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has instructed local DRRMOs to stay on high alert and prepare for emergency response.

“Coordination is key to reducing risks and preventing loss of life,” said Francis Dennis Pastor, PDRRMO chief.

Crising to intensify, possibly make landfall

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression Crising was located 535 km east of Juban, Sorsogon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts up to 70 km/h. It may reach severe tropical storm category as it nears Cagayan or northern Luzon by Friday night or Saturday morning, Pagasa said.

Though Crising’s direct path lies over Luzon, its circulation is significantly enhancing the southwest monsoon in the Visayas, particularly in Cebu and neighboring areas.

Mariners, coastal residents warned

Pagasa also warned of moderate to rough seas over several seaboards in the Visayas and Mindanao, advising small vessels and motorbancas to avoid venturing out.

“Mariners of small vessels are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid navigation if possible,” Pagasa said in its latest bulletin.

Advisory

With the storm system expected to peak on Friday and gradually exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday night or early Sunday, residents are strongly urged to remain vigilant, monitor official weather advisories, and prepare for possible disruptions. / with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

