Mandaue Council seeks clarity on traffic accident detention policy

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council has invited the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office to attend their upcoming session to clarify the policy regarding the detention or arrest of drivers involved in vehicular accidents that result in physical injuries or death.

The move follows a resolution jointly filed by Councilors Carlo Fortuna and Anjong Ouano-Icalina, which was approved by the City Council. The Traffic Enforcement Unit is scheduled to attend the council’s regular session on Monday, July 21.

According to Fortuna, the resolution was prompted by public concerns and confusion over how authorities determine which party should be detained following a traffic accident.

Fortuna pointed out that there have been recurring incidents where the driver of the vehicle that was struck—often referred to as the “offended party”—ends up being detained, especially if the other party, typically riding a motorcycle or smaller vehicle, sustains injuries or dies.

READ: 11-vehicle smashup triggers traffic on Marcelo Fernan Bridge

“What we’ve observed is that even if the car driver was not at fault, they are still the ones detained simply because of the injury or fatality involved,” Fortuna said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He emphasized the need to clarify and possibly revisit the policy to avoid unjust detentions.

“In many of these cases, it’s the motorcyclist who gets hurt, but it’s the driver of the car they collided with who ends up detained. It’s not easy to be detained, especially if it happens on a Friday—you might not be released until Monday,” Fortuna added.

He stressed the importance of reviewing current enforcement practices, especially since such incidents frequently occur in Mandaue City.

“We need to determine what the exact and correct policy is regarding these cases. This will help ensure fairness for all parties involved,” he said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP