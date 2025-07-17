Pacquiao, Barrios exchange polite words but with brutal intent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was all respect and smiles during the press conference between Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios ahead of their much-awaited title clash on July 19 (July 20, Manila time) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite the calm atmosphere, both fighters promised nothing but an all-out-war when they finally trade punches inside the ring at the MGM Grand Garden.

The Pacquiao-Barrios fight features 46-year-old Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, who looked in high spirits as he faced the media alongside Barrios.

Barrios, who is 30 years old and holds a 29-win, 2-loss, and 1-draw record with 18 knockouts, made it clear that he wasn’t letting his guard down despite the mutual respect.

“Manny’s a likable guy. I can’t say anything bad about him,” said Barrios. “But he’s coming for my title. It’s all smiles now, but come fight night, there won’t be any smiling. Not from him, not from me. The best man will come out with his hands raised.”

“This fight is huge, it’s historic. Hats off to Pacquiao and his team for daring to be great. But this is my time. I’ve had a long, solid camp and I’m ready to show the world who I am on Saturday night.”

Pacman not worried about age, long layoff

Pacquiao, who holds a record of 68 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws with 39 knockouts, shrugged off concerns about his long layoff and age.

“It’s been a while, but I’ve stayed active with training and exercise,” said Pacquiao. “Some fans might be worried about my condition, but I train as hard now as I did when I was younger. I’m not lazy. I work hard because I still love the sport.”

The boxing icon emphasized that his return is fueled not just by personal passion but also by faith and the desire to entertain.

“This is for the fans, and for the glory of God. Without God, Manny Pacquiao is nothing,” said the former senator.

“I know I’m not young anymore. I’ve had to adjust. But I still want to give the fans the kind of action-packed fight they deserve.”

As the underdog in the Pacquiao-Barrios fight, the Filipino boxing legend embraced the challenge of taking on a younger champion.

“I’ve been in this spot many times. That feeling of wanting to win the belt, it’s still there,” Pacquiao said. “I respect Barrios. He’s a good fighter. But our job on Saturday night is to give the fans a real fight—not a boring one.”

