Marcial set to clash with American boxer in Pacquiao-Barrios undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial finally has an opponent for his high-profile bout in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios WBC world welterweight title showdown on July 19 (July 20, Manila time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Marcial, one of the Philippines’ few active middleweight boxers, will take on American fighter Bernard Joseph of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The bout was confirmed earlier this week through several social media announcements and is now listed on BoxRec’s official website.

The 29-year-old Marcial will put his unblemished 5-0 record, including three knockouts, on the line against the more experienced Joseph, 35, who holds a record of 11 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, with five knockouts.

Marcial last fought in March 2024 during his homecoming bout in Manila, where he cruised to a fourth-round knockout win over Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam. Prior to that, all of his professional fights took place in the United States.

Currently, Marcial is training in Los Angeles alongside his promoter and boxing idol, Manny Pacquiao, as he prepares for this crucial matchup.

He shares the undercard spotlight with fellow Filipino Mark Magsayo of Bohol, who is slated to face Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

Meanwhile, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas, who was initially announced as part of the undercard, will no longer appear on the July 19 card for undisclosed reasons.

