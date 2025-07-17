Dela Rosa dares Palace on ICC arrest: ‘Go ahead, repeat your mistake’

MANILA, Philippines — Former top cop turned lawmaker Sen. Bato dela Rosa dared President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration to “commit the same mistake again” by surrendering a Filipino citizen to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa, speaking to reporters in a phone patch interview on Thursday, made the remark after Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin opened up about the matter, detailing that the senator would receive the same treatment as Duterte, who was arrested by Philippine police in March for alleged crimes against humanity over drug war killings.

“If they want to commit the same mistake again, then go ahead. They can do that if they want to make another mistake. What they did to Duterte was a huge mistake, and if they are willing to make the same mistake again, then they can do the same,” said dela Rosa.

The senator contends that the sudden talks surrounding the ICC and the potential arrest warrant against him are merely an attempt to bury the issues hounding first lady Liza Araneta Marcos and her alleged link to the death of Juan Paolo “Paowee” Tantoco.

“They often do that. If there’s an issue being thrown against Malacañang – now there’s an issue about the first lady – now what they’re doing is to make an issue about the ICC and a senator in order to divert the issue. People in Malacañang do that. They make rehashed issues into a new one and recycle it to divert people’s attention,” he observed.

Dela Rosa declined to elaborate on the preparations he is making to tackle the ICC warrant allegedly pending against him.

As Duterte’s former top cop, dela Rosa issued Command Memorandum Circular No. 16-2016 when he assumed power as PNP chief.

The memo served as the basis for Project Double Barrel, which started Duterte’s war on drugs, which was later dubbed Oplan Tokhang.

Atty. Kristina Conti, an ICC assistant to counsel, previously told INQUIRER.net that following Duterte, dela Rosa and retired police chief Oscar Albayalde could be the next to receive arrest warrants from the ICC for crimes against humanity over their roles in the previous administration’s drug war.

