Fold or Flip? Find the Galaxy that fits your lifestyle

For over 50 years, Samsung has been pushing boundaries, always putting people first. From those stunning super amoled screens to super-fast 5G, and those pro-grade cameras that capture your best moments, Samsung has always empowered us.

Now, with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung takes a bold step into the era of Mobile AI. These new foldables are designed not just to impress, but to adapt to the way you live.

And with over 230 stores across the country, Aerophone, one of Samsung’s most trusted retail partners, is helping customers find the device that suits them best.

“It really comes down to lifestyle and personal preference,” says Mikee Morado, Chief Marketing Officer of Aerophone Enterprises & Co. “I can see those who value aesthetics going for the Flip, while the Fold is a better match for users who need a more productive setup that keeps up with their day.”

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Built for Productivity and Power

If your day is filled with meetings, reports, and back-to-back tasks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the phone that keeps up. It unfolds into a large 8-inch main screen, giving you space to multitask like never before.

One of the standout features is its 200MP main camera, now paired with Samsung’s next-generation ProVisual Engine, which captures ultra-high-resolution images with exceptional clarity.

Beyond hardware, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces enhanced Galaxy AI features that make everyday tasks easier. From tools like Object Eraser and Circle to Search to the new Gemini Live assistant, you can get real-time answers, edit photos, or share images for instant suggestions through conversational input.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow. It comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (exclusive to the pre-order period) storage options. Pricing starts at P112,990.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Designed for the Stylish and Always Connected

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is made for content creators and anyone who wants a phone that looks as good as it performs. It’s Samsung’s thinnest and most durable flip phone yet—compact enough to fit in your pocket.

With its updated Flex Window, you can quickly check messages, preview selfies, and access key features without opening the phone. Paired with a 50MP camera, it makes capturing and sharing content effortless.

Available in Coral Red, Blue Shadow, and Jet Black, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options, with prices starting at P70,990.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE: For the Practical Trendsetters

If you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s foldable phones but waiting for the right moment to jump in, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE is made for you. It brings the smart everyday features of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 without the flashy price tag.

Whether you’re a student or a young professional, this model delivers on practicality, performance, and looks.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE comes in Black, with 256GB of storage, and is priced at P60,990.

Big Deals for the Galaxy That Fits You

Whichever Galaxy suits your lifestyle, you can get it with exclusive perks when you pre-order through Aerophone. Available only until July 31, 2025:

For Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7:

Free memory upgrade (pay for 256GB, get 512GB)

Free Galaxy Buds3 (worth P8,990)

30% discount on Galaxy wearables and Buds Free 20,000 mAh samsung powerbank worth P3,090

Free samsung travel adapter worth P1,190

Free Galaxy Z Fold 7 carbon shield case worth P4,990

Free Galaxy Z Flip 7 capella thin fit case worth P4,290

Free Jisulife Ultra 1 fan (worth P6,990) for Home Credit customers online

For Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE:

P4,000 discount

Free Galaxy Buds3

Pre-order now through www.aerophone.com.ph or message the official Aerophone Facebook page to reserve your device.