How to Hike Safely: Expert share tips after Cebu hiking tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hiking and trekking are popular ways to enjoy nature and escape the noise of everyday life. But while the outdoors offers peace and adventure, it also comes with risks—especially when hikers are unprepared.

A recent incident in Barangay Budlaan, Cebu City, left one hiker dead after being swept away during a heavy downpour. Three others were stranded and later rescued by the Bureau of Fire Protection’s Special Rescue Force.

To help prevent similar accidents, CDN Digital spoke with Sugbo Summit Seekers, a Cebu-based outdoor adventure group, about how to prepare for a safe and enjoyable hiking experience.

6 BASIC RULES FOR SAFE HIKING

Tips from Michael Vincent Paña, event coordinator of Sugbo Summit Seekers

Plan ahead.

Research the trail’s difficulty, terrain, and potential hazards. Check the weather, pack the proper gear, and inform someone of your itinerary.

Follow local guidelines.

Heed warnings from authorities. Their advice is based on experience and data. Following them can prevent accidents—and save lives.

Start easy.

Begin with marked trails designed for beginners. This helps you build endurance and confidence while minimizing risk.

Don’t hike alone.

Bring a buddy or join a group—especially if you’re new to hiking. In emergencies, having someone with you can make all the difference.

Learn basic outdoor skills.

Know how to read trail markers, cross rivers safely, and respond to sudden changes in weather. These skills can keep you out of trouble.

Respect nature.

Be mindful of your surroundings. Rivers, cliffs, and sudden rain can quickly become dangerous. Stay alert and cautious at all times.

DRY SEASON IS BEST

Paña advised avoiding river or waterfall hikes during the rainy season, when flash floods are more likely.

“As a tropical country, the best season to hike river trails is during the dry season,” Paña said. “Water levels are lower and more predictable, which makes hikes safer and more enjoyable.”

LEARN FROM PAST INCIDENTS

Instead of placing blame after the Budlaan tragedy, Paña urged the public to focus on how such incidents can be prevented.

“It’s not about blaming anyone,” he said. “It’s about learning to plan better and understanding the risks.”

“Being prepared isn’t just about gear—it’s about making informed decisions. Nature is unpredictable. Respecting that unpredictability is key.”

SURVIVAL TRAINING IS A MUST

Paña recommended survival or mountaineering training, especially for beginners or foreigners unfamiliar with local terrain and weather.

“Training isn’t required, but it’s a big help,” he said. “Knowing how to handle emergencies and assess risks can save lives.”

HIKING GEAR CHECKLIST

Always bring these essentials when you go on a hike:

Hiking shoes

Weather-appropriate clothing

Backpack

Map or GPS

First aid kit

Water and a water filter or rain cover

High-energy snacks

Flashlight or headlamp

Sunscreen and hat

Whistle

Multi-tool or knife

Emergency blanket

Fully charged phone or communication device

JOIN EXPERIENCED GROUPS OR FRIENDS

Sugbo Summit Seekers offers outdoor activities for both beginners and seasoned hikers.

“We welcome everyone, as long as they bring a good attitude and follow safety protocols,” Paña said. “It’s a great space to learn, grow, and connect with other hikers.”

Those interested can find the group on Facebook and send them a message to join a hike or seek advice.

