Mother, young child found dead in rented Cebu City room

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 33-year-old mother and her 1-year and 5-month-old child were found dead inside their rented room in Sitio Nangka, Barangay Barrio Luz, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, July 17, 2025.

Initial investigation by the Mabolo Police Station revealed that the mother and child had recently moved into the area and were originally from Bogo City. An identification card bearing the name “Laviña Mendoza” was recovered from the room and is being used to verify the woman’s identity.

According to reports, the son of the homeowner went to the rented room on Saturday to repair an electrical connection. As he approached, he noticed a foul odor coming from the area. He knocked on the door, but no one responded, prompting him to seek assistance from barangay officials.

Barangay personnel, including a councilor, forcibly opened the door. Inside, they discovered the child lying lifeless on a double-deck bed, already showing signs of decomposition. The mother was found hanging from a rope tied around her neck across from the bed.

As of this writing, investigators from the Mabolo Police Station and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are continuing to gather information to determine whether foul play was involved in the deaths.

