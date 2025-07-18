Crising turns into a tropical storm, 8 Luzon areas under Signal No. 2

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Crising is now a tropical storm (international name: Wipha). This as it intensified into a storm on Friday morning prompting eight areas in northern Luzon to be placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2.

The eye of the the center of Crising was spotted some 335 kilometers (Kms.) east of Echague, Isabela or 325 kms. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5:00 a.m. update on Friday, July 18.

READ: Heavier rains in Cebu expected this Friday – Meteorologist

The tropical storm packs a maximum sustained wind speed of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving northwest at 20 kph.

Crising will continue to intensify until it reaches Severe Tropical Storm category by tomorrow morning or afternoon, Pagasa said.

Areas under Signal No. 2

-Batanes

-Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

-Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Tumauini, Maconacon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue)

-Apayao

-Northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

-Northern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Lacub, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Danglas, Lagayan, San Juan, Tineg, La Paz, Dolores)

-Ilocos Norte

-Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait)

READ: CRISING: Live updates

-The rest of Isabela

-Quirino

-Nueva Vizcaya

-The rest of Kalinga,

-Mountain Province

-Ifugao

-The rest of Abra

-Benguet

-The rest of Ilocos Sur

-La Union

READ: Gov’t agencies on alert as ‘Crising’ heads for Luzon

-Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Bugallon)

-Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

-Northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

-Polillo Islands

-Camarines Norte

-Catanduanes

-Northeastern portion Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Presentacion, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa) /gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP