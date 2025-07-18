Cebu City JOs without appointments won’t be paid — Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. on Wednesday confirmed that over 300 job order (JO) personnel who showed up at City Hall to demand their unpaid wages from January 2025 to June 2025 cannot be compensated due to the absence of approved appointments signed by the former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

“Kung wala gani silay appointment from January to June, dili gyud na sila ma-sweldohan (If they don’t have an appointment from January to June, they could not be paid their salaries),” Archival told reporters on July 17.

“Ang problema, wala man moy appointment. Dili man ko maka-sign in behalf sa mayor kay na-mayor ko July 1 naman,” he said.

(The problem is, they don’t have an appointment. I cannot sign on behalf of the mayor because I was only the mayor on July 1.)

The mayor said that job order contracts must include specific program descriptions and scopes of work, and without duly signed appointments by the former mayor, there was no legal basis to process payments.

Archival stressed that he could not authorize compensation retroactively.

Some workers, he noted, had already been processed and renewed, but many others remain in limbo.

Andales: “This is about justice and respect”

Councilor and Minority Floor Leader Sisinio “Bebs” Andales earlier raised the issue of delayed compensation for job order and casual employees through a privilege speech during the City Council session on July 15.

“These are the same people who enforce our policies at the grassroots level — our traffic enforcers braving harsh weather, our administrative aides ensuring smooth operations, and our health workers attending to community needs,” Andales said.

He decried the delayed payroll processing as not just an administrative lapse but a “broader lack of compassion for the City’s workforce.”

Andales called for urgent reforms in the payroll system, including scheduled fund releases, updated digital tracking, and consistent monitoring mechanisms.

He also proposed an executive session involving all financial and HR offices to address the issue comprehensively.

“This council must move as one toward a government that is not only efficient but fair,” he said. “Let our leadership be measured by the urgency and sincerity of our response to those who serve.”

Policy in effect: No appointment, no work

Archival had earlier ordered a strict “No Appointment, No Work” policy effective July 1, instructing department heads not to allow casual and project-based workers without approved appointments to report to work or access official files.

“All casual and project-based personnel with no appointments should not be allowed to report for work,” stated Memo No. 2025-0001 dated June 30.

The memo cited the Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions, which provides that the services of those who assume office without valid appointments will not be credited, and their salaries will become the “personal liability” of whoever allowed them in.

Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) head Henry Tomalabcad confirmed the mayor’s directive and its consequences for department heads who defy it.

“Ang department head na ang manubag sa ilang sweldo,” he said.

(The department heads will be the one to answer for their pay.)

1,400 casuals renewed, JOs under review

Tomalabcad said about 1,400 casual employees had been renewed based on Archival’s endorsement. As for job order workers, they are required to submit project proposals endorsed by their departments for mayoral approval before their contracts can be renewed.

“For now, casual employees lang sa ang i-renew,” he clarified.

(For now, it will only be casual employees that will be renewed.)

“Ang sabot namo ni Mayor, kinahanglan gikan gyud sa mayor ang endorsement, ug ang chief of staff ra ang mudala sa mga dokumento diri sa HR,” he said.

(We agreed with the mayor, that the endorsement should come from the mayor and the chief of staff will be the one to bring the document here in HR.)

COA, CSC flagged hiring violations

These developments follow the release of the 2024 Commission on Audit (COA) report, which revealed that Cebu City hired thousands of temporary workers last year, often to do the work of regular employees, even as over half of the city’s plantilla positions remained vacant.

Instead of hiring permanent staff, the city issued 2,818 casual appointments for licensed professionals, such as nurses and accountants, despite disapproval from the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

COA flagged that some job order workers had been performing functions meant for plantilla employees for two to five years, a violation of CSC rules limiting JO contracts to temporary or emergency tasks.

By the end of 2024, the city had hired 5,224 JOs, many of them deployed as traffic enforcers and office aides — roles that require competitive hiring, training, and job security.

COA warned that the city’s hiring pattern undermines public service quality and the merit-based hiring system.

Financial crisis

Archival’s crackdown on personnel and payroll irregularities comes amid his administration’s discovery of a projected budget deficit in 2025.

This financial strain prompted a hiring freeze and a strict review of all renewals, with priority given to essential services such as health, waste management, and daycare operations.

