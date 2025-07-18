Abusive parents can’t demand support from their children

The proposed Parents Welfare Act of 2025 does not include parents who have abused, hurt or neglected their own children, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in response to misconceptions about Senate Bill 396 which he recently refiled.

The measure penalizes children who abandon or fail to provide the necessary support needed by their elderly, sick or incapacitated parents.

“Abuse, abandonment or neglect by parents of their children are exempting circumstances. Under the proposed measure, the child has no obligation to support abusive parents as well as those who abandoned or neglected him/her,” Lacson said in a statement.

Critics have said the bill does not consider the situation of people who are not financially capable, as well as those who were abused or neglected by their own parents.

Others said it shifts the responsibility of caring for the elderly to the public from the government, which should be further improving its health and welfare programs for the country’s ageing population.

Lacson’s bill seeks support for parents who are senior citizens or sickly or who, regardless of age, are permanently incapacitated or incapable of supporting themselves.

But he noted that under Section 16 of his bill, if parents ask the court to order their children to provide them support, a judge may dismiss their petition or reduce the amount of support to be provided if it is determined that they abusive parents or neglected their children.

Lacson cited Article 195 of the Family Code, which stresses the legal obligation of each member of the family to support each other.

No obligation

But under his bill, children who have no financial capability to support their parents are not obliged to do so.

Lacson also said that the bill does not mean the government is passing on the burden of supporting elderly parents to their children.

He pointed to a provision in the bill that requires the establishment of an “Old Age Home” in every province and highly urbanized city, with each facility able to accommodate at least 50 parents.

