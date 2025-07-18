Crising: Nearly 100 passengers, 34 RoRos stranded in ports in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – Nearly 100 passengers are stranded in three ports in the Bicol region due to Tropical Storm Crising, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Friday.

In a phone interview, PCG 5 (Bicol) Commander, Commodore Ivan Roldan, said 64 passengers and 21 roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships are stranded at the Tabaco Port in Albay province, 27 passengers and 13 RoRos in Virac Port and seven passengers in San Andres Port, both in Catanduanes province.

Four vessels are also stranded in Tabaco Port and three in Virac Port, where one boat is also seeking shelter.

“All vessel trips, regardless of type and tonnage, are suspended in the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur, which are under Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal No. 1. Additionally, in Albay, all vessels heading to Catanduanes are also suspended. We are monitoring the situation and coordinating with other concerned agencies to ensure the safety of all passengers,” Roldan said.

In Sorsogon province, the PCG advised vessels with a gross tonnage of less than three against traveling in and out of the waters.

“For Masbate, mariners operating medium-sized boats and other similarly sized vessels are strongly advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, to avoid navigation under these weather conditions,” he said.

Roldan said the PCG is under red alert, with more than 400 personnel and land and water assets on standby.

The weather bureau said Crising has intensified into a tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

As of 4 a.m., the cyclone was located 335 km. east of Echague, Isabela or 325 km. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving northwestward at 20 kph. (PNA)

