Why Governor Pam still holds a temporary office?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three weeks after assuming office, Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro has yet to finalize her official office space at the Capitol compound, citing the need to prioritize the rehabilitation of other key areas that directly serve the public.

The search for a permanent working space for Baricuatro, who campaigned on a platform of inclusive and accessible leadership, within the Capitol has taken a backseat to more urgent concerns, chief among them, restoring and upgrading offices that cater to constituents from across the province.

“In line with her commitment to serve as the People’s governor, it is only right that the needs of the public come first,” said Paulo Uy, the governor’s chief of staff, in an interview with CDN Digital.

“(Governor Pam wants) the offices that deal directly with our constituents, especially those who travel far just to avail of Capitol services, should be made fully functional and welcoming,” Uy explained.

For now, Baricuatro continues to hold office in a temporary room within the Capitol building: the former Conference Hall in front of the Social Hall.

But according to Uy, the governor is planning to transform the current holding area into her own office space while repurposing the former governor’s office, used by her predecessor Gwendolyn Garcia, into a conference room.

The original Office of the Governor at the Capitol is located at the southeast side of the building’s second floor. It is situated right above the Governor’s Driveway and beside the Capitol Compound’s gate facing Escario Street.

It had been used as the office of the province’s chief executive until 2019 when Garcia, after being reelected, wanted a new space to hold office, saying that the former holds bad memories, referring to the 2012 Capitol siege.

When asked why Baricuatro did not opt to hold her office in the original Office of the Governor, Uy said it would require extensive repairs and would cost a significant amount to restore.

Restoring it to full function would require major retrofitting, including fire safety upgrades and improved ventilation systems, the Chief of Staff added.

“Rather than pour resources into a renovation that doesn’t directly benefit the people, the governor opted for a simpler setup and redirected priorities to the rehabilitation of more critical spaces,” he said.

Uy also said that many departments under the provincial government currently operate in outdated or cramped conditions, with some areas needing structural repairs or upgrades to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Baricuatro’s decision is also in line with the results of a recent audit and inspection conducted by provincial engineers and personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), which flagged several Capitol buildings as needing immediate safety improvements and modernization.

For now, the new administration will focus on ensuring all departments operate smoothly and that Capitol services remain uninterrupted, Uy pointed out.

