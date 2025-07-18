New Cebu archbishop: Catholic faithful asked to pray for him

MANILA, Philippines – Newly-designated Archbishop of Cebu Alberto Uy on Thursday asked the faithful to pray for him as he prepares for his new mission.

In a social media post, the Diocese of Tagbilaran said the bishop is appealing to the public for their prayers.

“Bishop Abet is asking for our fervent prayers as he prepares to embark on this new and vital chapter of service to God and His people,” the diocese said.

“Let us all unite in prayer for Bishop Abet, that the Holy Spirit may guide him, strengthen him, and grant him wisdom in his new ministry.”

The Tagbilaran diocese said prayers are needed as Uy is faced with bigger responsibilities as head of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

“Leading an archdiocese as vibrant and significant as Cebu is not an easy task. It comes with immense responsibilities and challenges,” it said.

On the other hand, the Archdiocese of Cebu welcomed Uy’s appointment, believing he is highly qualified for the post.

“He is a huge environmental advocate, with a heart for the poor and the marginalized,” it said in a separate social media post.

On Wednesday, the Vatican announced the appointment of Uy, who succeeds Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma after Pope Leo XIV accepted the latter’s resignation for having reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 years.(PNA)

