Big Bad Wolf returns to Cebu with unmissable book deals from July 25 to August 4

Get your wallets (and tote bags) ready, Cebu! The world’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf, is coming back with massive discounts and even bigger surprises. From July 25 to August 4, head to the Atrium of GMall of Cebu and browse through thousands of titles.

With discounts of up to 95% off, it’s a book lover’s dream come true.

An Early Look

Ahead of the big sale, co-founder Jacqueline Ng met with the media and guests at The Coffee Bar in GMall. She invited everyone to look forward to the great deals and new books on offer.

“We’re excited to bring new titles with discounts of up to 95% off. You’ll find trending books across all genres—everything that’s popular on social media,” she shared.

Aside from great deals, there was also a fun Make Your Own Book Cover activity in partnership with Maker Muses Cebu. Guests showed off their creativity, and lucky winners got to take home free books.

From Shelves to Schools

Big Bad Wolf isn’t just about selling books—it’s also about sharing them. As part of their Red Readerhood CSR initiative, which aims to bring books to communities in need, the team donated 1,000 books each to the Sisters of Mary School Boystown and Girlstown.

This donation supports the schools’ mission to provide free education and vocational training to over 10,000 students, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds. Through efforts like this, Big Bad Wolf continues to nurture a love for reading and help young minds discover the joy of books.

Sister Anne Villaflor, who accepted the donation on behalf of the schools, expressed her heartfelt thanks for making books more accessible to their students.

Your Next Read is Waiting

Big Bad Wolf’s return to Cebu brings more than just big discounts—it brings a love for reading, the joy of finding new favorites, and a commitment to making books accessible to more people.

Don’t miss this 11-day book sale happening from July 25 to August 4, 2025 at the Atrium Area of GMall of Cebu. Swing by anytime from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Monday to Thursday.

Admission is free, and you can pay via credit/debit cards, GCash, or Maya (QRPH). There’s a book waiting here just for you.