Pusô Village officially opens, grand launch set for September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After more than three years of delay due to a property dispute, Pusô Village, the city’s long-awaited culinary and cultural tourism hub beside Compania Maritima, has officially opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., confirmed that it secured an occupancy permit on July 16, after months of completing legal and technical requirements.

A soft opening will begin on July 18, with the grand launch scheduled for September.

“This is more than just a food hub. This is Cebu’s tourism district rising — a place where culture, community, and cuisine converge,” said Jynx Chanjueco, C2W’s marketing head, during the exclusive preview on July 17.

The facility, located across Senior Citizens Park and beside Cebu City Hall, is part of the city’s P8-billion Carbon Market redevelopment.

The joint venture between the Cebu City Government and Megawide aims to transform the historic Carbon District into a modern urban destination.

Originally set to open in 2022, operations at Pusô Village were halted after the Regional Trial Court Branch 10 issued a preliminary injunction in December of that year in favor of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

The legal dispute centered on the ownership of the Compania Maritima lot and its surrounding properties.

Despite a 2023 ruling affirming CPA’s ownership and preventing the city from proceeding with construction, a compromise agreement was reached in May 2024 between then-mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III.

The deal allowed limited redevelopment to proceed “without prejudice” to the pending court case.

“Dili ta maglalis anang ownership kay naa na man na sa korte. Let the court decide who owns those properties. Ang importante now, magsabot ta to develop those properties,” Garcia said during a press conference that year.

(We will not argue about the ownership because it is now at the court. Let the court decide who owns those properties. What is important not is that we talk about how to develop those properties.)

Although court approval is still pending, both the city and the CPA have since agreed to support ongoing development efforts for public benefit.

Notably absent during the Thursday launch were Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña. Both officials have earlier called for a review and possible renegotiation of the joint venture agreement with Megawide, citing concerns over transparency and rent burdens on Carbon vendors.

Osmeña has pushed for amendments to the Market Code and closer scrutiny of the 2021 agreement, while Archival has expressed intent to revisit the deal to protect public interest.

Despite their absence, several city councilors and stakeholders were present at the opening ceremony.

What to expect at Pusô Village

Pusô Village, which sits within the designated Tourism Zone, boasts curated food sections:

Dalang Sinugba for grilled dishes,

Litson Avenue featuring lechon from Carcar and Talisay,

Taugna Satangrubu for local specialties like balbacua and paklay,

Nagasa for fresh seafood offerings.

A mezzanine deck provides a scenic view of the Mactan Channel and the city’s coastal skyline.

Aligned with sustainable development goals, the village promotes clean-as-you-go dining, reusable utensils, and minimal single-use plastics. It also plans to plant 50 Banaba trees to emulate the sakura bloom experience locally.

Chanjueco said the broader Carbon redevelopment will also include the revitalization of Freedom Park and the Santo Niño Chapel.

A new Carbon Main Public Market is expected to open in 2026, alongside a 156-slot mechanical parking facility and a modern public transport terminal at Blocks 5 and 6.

The Barracks closes

The opening of Pusô Village follows the closure of The Barracks, a temporary food and vendor strip launched in 2023 to accommodate displaced sellers. It officially closed on June 30, 2025, to make way for the construction of the Carbon Main Public Market.

At its peak, The Barracks housed around 300 stalls and became a popular night market inspired by Singapore’s hawker centers.

C2W said 80 percent of its vendors were initially intended for Pusô Village.

With its opening finally underway, C2W hopes Pusô Village will become a showcase of Cebuano flavors, craftsmanship, and community spirit, while legal proceedings over land ownership continue in the background.

