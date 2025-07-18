MPBL: Jun Manzo fires 28 points, but Cebu loses to Ilagan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Veteran guard Jun Manzo delivered a fiery outing, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Cebu Greats past the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, who handed them a tough 80-66 defeat in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Thursday, July 17, at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Manzo carried the scoring load for Cebu, finishing with a game-high 28 points along with three rebounds. The former UV Green Lancer was the lone bright spot for the Greats, who struggled to find offensive rhythm for most of the game.

Cebu started strong in the opening quarter with an 16-8 lead, but their offense sputtered midway through the second period. The Cowboys took advantage with a 10-2 run highlighted by a triple from Joshua Ramirez, tying the game at 18-all.

Manzo helped keep Cebu in the fight in the third quarter, teaming up with Mark Meneses and Mark Tallo to engineer a 13-8 run that tied the score at 43-all. But that was the last time the Greats were able to match Ilagan’s intensity.

From there, the Cowboys took control with balanced scoring from Jayboy Solis, Mark Dyke, and Allan Santos.

Solis led Ilagan with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Dyke scored all of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped Cebu to 5-15, putting a dent in their playoff hopes, while Ilagan improved to 11-8, and stretched their winning streak to four games.

Aside from Manzo’s 28 points, Meneses added 8 markers for Cebu. No other player hit double figures.

Individual Scores:

Ilagan (80) – Solis 12, Dyke 11, Guiab 11, Gumaro 9, A. Santos 9, D. Santos 8, Gomez 6, Dela Cruz 5, Miranda 4, Ramirez 3, Tumalip 2.

Cebu (66) – Manzo 28, Meneses 8, Jamon 7, Baetiong 5, Quinahan 5, Martel 3, Adlawan 2, Holmqvist 2.

