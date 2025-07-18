Cebu City officials push state of calamity bid amid widespread floods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With floodwaters rising, landslides triggering, and streets submerged in chaos, Cebu City’s disaster council has moved to place the entire city under a state of calamity.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) on Friday, July 18, formally endorsed the declaration to hasten emergency response and unlock calamity funds after days of torrential downpours wreaked havoc across the metro.

READ: Crising’s pull brings more rains to Cebu, fair weather by Sunday

The recommendation comes in the wake of severe flooding, disrupted classes, blocked roads, and localized landslides caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat) intensified by Tropical Storm Crising. The rains began Wednesday afternoon, July 16, and are expected to persist until Saturday, July 19.

The declaration awaits formal approval from the Cebu City Council, which is holding a special session today.

Fast-tracking emergency action

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said the state of calamity status would allow the city to mobilize immediate resources, particularly for preemptive and large-scale infrastructure works such as desilting and declogging of rivers and waterways.

“From the reports of Oscar Tabada and other department heads, there’s a clear need to declare a state of calamity,” Archival said in an interview. “Niingon si Oscar medyo nihinay na ang hangin, pero dili ta kakumpyansa (Oscar said that the winds have slowed but we still have to be vigilant). From now to December, we could face 8 to 10 more typhoons. We have to prepare early.”

The mayor emphasized that desilting was one of the most urgent and costly undertakings needed. While the city owns some equipment, he said it was not enough to cover the full stretch of affected river systems, especially those requiring dredging from the river mouth up to upstream sections.

READ: CRISING: Live updates

“We don’t have the equipment yet. That’s why we’re declaring a state of calamity — so we can act fast,” Archival added. “We also need to repair damaged riverbanks and walls. Everybody is on alert.”

He noted that the city still had over P60 million in its calamity fund, but warned that it must be used prudently.

“We will fast-track [the response], but be efficient. Dili ni enough kung pasagdan lang (It is not enough if we just let it be). We need to maximize what we have,” he said.

Strengthened coordination, emergency systems

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the disaster council, said the local government had already implemented the Incident Command System (ICS) to ensure coordinated response across all barangays.

“Importante kaayo ang declaration (The declaration is very important) so we can address immediate concerns like desilting and clearing clogged waterways,” Tumulak said. “That’s what triggered the flooding last Tuesday — blocked rivers and high tide combined.”

He also acknowledged the smooth implementation of safety protocols in the past days, including swift bus deployment for stranded passengers, traffic rerouting by the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), and food distribution by the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

READ: LIST: Canceled flights on July 18 due to TS Crising

“Pasalamat ta nga wala’y casualty or injury (We are grateful that there are no casualty or those injured). But if there were lapses, rest assured, we are addressing them,” Tumulak said.

Barangay-level radio communication systems are also being reinforced, especially in upland villages with poor cellphone signals. The city has deployed teams to remote areas like Adlaon and Lusaran to establish emergency communication links.

Schools, shelters, and support

Classes in public schools were suspended on Friday due to persistent rain. Archival said they were monitoring the weather and might resume face-to-face classes by Monday, July 21, if conditions would improve.

Pagasa weather experts have projected fairer weather starting Sunday, July 20.

Meanwhile, DSWS is preparing evacuation centers and food packs in case families are displaced. The Cebu City Social Welfare Services reported that 62 families or 263 individuals were already affected in Barangay Cogon Pardo alone.

“We are making sure those displaced are taken care of,” said Portia Basmayor, DSWS head. “Initial assessments and food assistance have already been provided.”

A response shaped by lessons

Retired Pagasa-Visayas Director Oscar Tabada, a longtime disaster weather adviser in Cebu, earlier warned that the recent rains were not ordinary, citing the occurrence of two consecutive “supercell thunderstorms” that dumped massive amounts of rain in just hours.

“Ugma hangtod gabii (tomorrow unti, we might still experience strong rain due to the habagat enhanced by Crising,” Tabada said in a Thursday advisory. He advised residents to stay vigilant, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

The storm’s effect on Cebu, while indirect, has been devastating. Crising, which has intensified into a tropical storm, remains far from the Visayas but continues to pull moisture from the southwest, fueling unrelenting rains.

Awaiting council approval

As of this writing, the Cebu City Council has not yet ratified the disaster council’s recommendation. However, a special session was called today to expedite the approval.

Once declared, the state of calamity will enable quicker procurement of services, faster deployment of aid, and use of the city’s Quick Response Fund (QRF).

On Wednesday, July 16, Cebu was hit by an hour-long heavy rain that submerged major roads and triggered floods in low-lying areas. The cities of Mandaue and Talisay also reported road closures, while a landslide in Barangay Lagtang damaged a home. No injuries were reported.

Face-to-face classes were suspended across over 20 LGUs in Cebu, while the Philippine Coast Guard halted sea travel for smaller vessels due to rough seas.

Pagasa expects a gradual improvement in weather conditions starting Sunday, July 20, but warns the public to remain alert.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP