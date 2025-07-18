cdn mobile

Marcos to discuss economic, security issues with Trump during US visit

By: Luisa Cabato - @inquirerdotnet July 18,2025 - 02:53 PM

Newly elected 47th US President Donald Trump (L) and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. | PHOTOS: Official Facebook pages of Donald Trump and Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and United States President Donald Trump are set to discuss cooperation on economic, defense, and security matters of mutual interest during Marcos’ upcoming trip to Washington, DC.

At a briefing, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for American Affairs Raquel Solano said the purpose of the visit is to “further strengthen the Philippines-US alliance.”

READ: Philippine exports to America face 20% Trump tariff

Marcos and Trump will also discuss the 20 percent tariff imposed on goods coming from the Philippines, as well as regional and international issues, including the West Philippine Sea.

The President is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the US to meet with President Trump from July 20 to 22. Solano said the visit is upon Trump’s invitation.

