Cebu Marathon 2026 vows better race experience, tighter security

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Marathon 2026 was officially launched Friday, with organizers promising a smoother and more organized event following complaints from this year’s edition.

Held at the SM Seaside City Cebu, once again the official start and finish venue, the launch saw the Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC) addressing issues from the 2025 race, particularly the chaotic scene at the finish line when finisher medals were looted by non-finishers.

That incident, along with complaints about post-race food and drinks, left many runners hesitant about joining the next edition.

But CERC official John Pages assured the public that measures have already been put in place to prevent similar problems.

“In our 18-year history, it was the first time that ever happened,” said Pages.

“It wasn’t because of a lack of medals from Suarez Arts, but rather an issue with distribution at the finish line. It happened in the last 15 minutes of the race. We will make sure it will not happen again.”

CERC later mailed medals to those who didn’t receive them on race day, including runners who missed the eight-hour cutoff for the 42K and 25K distances.

Pages emphasized that the group took feedback seriously, monitoring social media and direct messages to improve the event across the board.

“We don’t just carry the name of our organization. We carry the name of Cebu, our province, our island,” said Pages.

“We hope to make everyone proud with the 2026 edition.”

To upgrade the race experience, CERC partnered with Island Souvenirs, Salt + Fin, and Suarez Arts for this year’s race apparel and finisher medals. They also brought back the 21-kilometer half-marathon distance, reverting from last year’s 25K.

One major improvement would be the full 42K marathon has been officially certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), allowing runners to use their finish times to qualify for prestigious races like the Boston Marathon.

“The distance accuracy matters,” Pages explained. “There are many races that don’t meet the exact 42.195 km. With AIMS measuring our course, Cebu Marathon times can now be used to qualify for world majors. This is a big deal, especially for serious runners.”

The race course will again feature key landmarks like the South Road Properties (SRP) tunnel and the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which will be part of the 42K and 21K routes. Shorter distances—10K and 5K—will also be offered.

SM Supermalls, a longtime race partner, reaffirmed its commitment to the event.

“SM Seaside is more than just a mall. It’s also a venue for sports and leisure,” said Anton Del Prado, SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager. “What better place to host the Cebu Marathon?”

CERC is aiming to surpass the 13,000 runners who joined the 2025 edition when the 2026 race flags off on January 11, 2026. /csl

