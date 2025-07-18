Another oil price hike expected on July 22

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists should brace for another round of fuel price hikes next week, with increases of up to 90 centavos per liter. Local oil companies typically adjust pump prices every Tuesday morning.

Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas on Friday said diesel prices may jump by 70 centavos to 90 centavos per liter, while gasoline may see a 30 centavos to 50 centavos price hike.

Meanwhile, estimated data from the Department of Energy showed an upward adjustment of “more or less” 50-centavos in pump prices.

“Oil prices have increased this week on signs of improving demand,” Bellas said.

“The positive oil demand outlook in the second half of 2025, the prospect of easing of trade tensions, and the risk to supply in the Middle East following attacks in the oilfields in Iraq have further supported the market,” he added. /rwd

