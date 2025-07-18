Crising: Bantayan town distributes food aid to affected fishermen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fishermen in the Municipality of Bantayan need not to worry about having food on their table despite the unfavorable weather for fishing as they receive food aid from the town’s local government unit (LGU).

As recommended by the town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a total of 2,175 fisherfolk from the Municipality of Bantayan is set to receive food aid from their LGU as revealed in a statement this Friday, July 18. Each fisherman will receive a total of five kilos of rice together with various canned food items.

According to their LGU’s statement, the distribution of food aid to Bantayan’s fishermen stemmed from the temporary stoppage of fishing activities due to the inclement weather caused by the tropical storm Crising.

“Kahinumduman ang Philippine Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu mipugong sugod kagahapon sa tanang sakayan sa dagat 35 gross tonnage paubos nga molawig tungod sa kapeligro ug risgo,” the Bantayan town’s statement read. (It is worth noting that the Philippine Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu has banned all seagoing vessels of 35 gross tonnage and below from sailing since yesterday due to danger and risk.)

Additionally, as of today, the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas has announced the suspension of vessel operations in several areas in the province.

For the Northern area of Cebu, which also affects the three municipalities of the Bantayan island including Bantayan town itself, all seafaring vessels of 35 gross tonnage and below are still temporarily suspended from operating due to the rough seas and strong winds caused by the tropical storm Crising.

“Tungod niini, naapektuhan pag-ayo ang panginabuhi-an sa mga yanong mananagat gikan sa 25 ka barangay sa Bantayan,” their statement continues. (Because of this, the livelihoods of ordinary fishermen from 25 barangays in Bantayan have been severely affected.)

As they rollout the distribution of these food aid, Bantayan Mayor Alex Layese urged for their unregistered fishermen from their town to register at the Fisheries section of the Municipal Agriculture Office. /csl

