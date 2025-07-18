Visayas V-League: USPF, USJ-R to defend unblemished records

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars remain on top of the standings after two weekends of the ongoing V-League Visayas Collegiate Volleyball Tournament.

Both squads are unbeaten with identical 3-0 (win-loss) records in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

They’ll try to keep their perfect slates intact on Saturday, July 19, when they return to the court at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

USPF faces the winless University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons (0-3) at 3 p.m. in the men’s division. UP Cebu currently sits at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, the USJ-R’s women’s squad takes on the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters at 11 a.m. UC sits in third place with a 1-1 record.

Saturday’s games kick off at 9 a.m. with UP Cebu’s women’s team (0-3) going up against the USPF Lady Panthers (1-2). This will be followed by the USC Lady Warriors (2-0) taking on the CIT-U Lady Wildcats (1-2).

One of the day’s marquee matchups is the 5 p.m. clash between USJ-R (1-2) and UC (1-1) in the men’s division—a rematch of their CESAFI finals last December, where UC came out on top. USJ-R looks to settle the score.

Capping off the day is a 7 p.m. men’s division match between the USC Warriors and the CIT-U Wildcats.

