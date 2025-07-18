Crising’s impact on Badian: Roads cleared of fallen trees, Kawasan Falls closed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Badian in southern Cebu responded quickly to clear roads blocked by fallen tree branches following the bad weather brought by the Tropical Storm Crising on Friday morning, July 18.

At around 7 a.m. on Friday, personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Badian were conducting mobile monitoring of coastal and river areas to assess the storm’s impact. While passing through Barangay Lambug, they found large tree branches blocking half of a main road.

READ: Crising: Bantayan town distributes food aid to affected fishermen

The debris posed a danger to both vehicles and pedestrians, so the MDRRMO team acted immediately. They cut the branches into smaller pieces and cleared them from the road. The debris was then safely collected and properly disposed of. This allowed the road to be reopened and ensured the safety of the public.

This clearing operation was part of the town’s ongoing efforts to reduce risks caused by the Tropical Storm Crising.

Meanwhile, the MDRRMO also monitored river systems and coastal areas throughout the municipality. As a precaution, Kawasan Falls — one of Badian’s most popular tourist spots — was temporarily closed due to high and muddy water levels, which made the area unsafe for visitors. Additionally, all canyoneering activities in the town were also suspended until further notice.

Aside from monitoring weather conditions, the Badian MDRRMO also carried out a landslide information drive in four barangays: Tiguib, Basak, Dobdob, and Talayong. During the sessions, residents were educated on the signs of a possible landslide and what safety measures to follow in case one occurs. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP