CCPO taps Grab, Move It riders in crime prevention effort

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will now be working closely with ride-hailing and delivery riders for the continued safety of the city.

In a statement, the Cebu City Police Office met with representatives and riders from the ride-hailing and delivery companies Grab and Move It to improve public safety on Friday, July 18.

More than 60 drivers from the ride-hailing and delivery companies joined the event together with the companies’ respective representatives namely Grab Public Affairs Manager Malou Inocando-Tabar, Driver Engagement Lead Jose Rafael Lipardo, Move It Driver Engagement Specialist Gerard Hechanova, and Grab Driver Engagement Specialist Jose Mari Orlanda.

The workshop was led by CCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa. Attendees listened to speakers from the police, including Police Lieutenant Fredilson Montero Codilla, deputy station commander of Sawang Calero Police Station 6, and Police Captain Christopher Irwin Sanchez Jr., deputy chief of the City Intelligence Unit.

“This intensified partnership aims to leverage the extensive networks of these service providers to enhance crime prevention, intelligence sharing, and community vigilance across Cebu City,” CCPO’s statement regarding their collaboration with the ride-hailing and delivery apps read.

The workshop focused on teaching drivers how to spot suspicious behavior and what to do if they witness a possible crime. The CCPO workshop also talked about how drivers can play a role in keeping Cebu City safe by reporting unusual activity during their daily routes.

During the workshop, Figueroa reminded the riders to stay alert while on the road. He said their presence across the city puts them in a good position to notice and report crimes quickly. The CCPO also shared tips on recognizing warning signs and contacting authorities.

The CCPO said this kind of cooperation can help improve safety in communities. The police plan to continue working with ride-hailing and delivery services in the future to strengthen their efforts in crime prevention and response across Cebu City.

“Together, we can build a safer, more resilient Cebu City,” Figueroa said. “We urge all ride-hailing and delivery drivers to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activities immediately. Your partnership is vital in our fight against crime.”/csl

