Marcos admin committed to beefing up PH air defenses

MANILA – The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is committed to improving PH air defenses, as evidenced by the government’s latest procurement of advanced Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft in June.

Speaking during the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) 78th founding anniversary on July 1, Marcos hailed the service for its crucial role in national security, disaster response, and law enforcement; and promised sustained government support to equip and modernize it amid evolving regional threats and internal challenges.

“The government will exert all efforts to provide the PAF with the best possible equipment, training, and facilities,” Marcos said in his speech.

The President’s speech came weeks after the Department of National Defense (DND), on June 14, announced the acquisition of 12 FA-50 Block 70 light combat aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI).

The DND and the South Korean manufacturer sealed the USD700-million contract in early June. The comprehensive package includes mission equipment, integrated logistics support, and a training and logistics information system.

The South Korean-made combat jet represents the latest evolution of the FA-50 platform, featuring advanced avionics, modern radar systems, and extended operational range.

“Its acquisition marks a significant enhancement to the country’s air defense capabilities and aligns with the DND’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,” the DND said in its statement announcing the deal.

It also said this acquisition underscores Manila’s “continued commitment to national defense” and further strengthens its bilateral defense cooperation with Seoul.

The delivery of the aircraft will be carried out in phases over the next five years, with full completion targeted by 2030.

The acquisition of the 12 FA-50 Block 70 light combat aircraft is expected to beef up PH air defenses with the existing fleet of 11 FA-50PHs, which the DND acquired from 2015 to 2017 under the Horizon 1 of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program for PHP18.9 billion. (PNA)

