Flood control project nears completion in Banilad, Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The flood control project in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, is expected to be completed before the end of the year. It is seen to significantly help reduce flooding in the area, especially along A.S. Fortuna Street.

A.S. Fortuna is one of the flood-prone areas in Mandaue. For many years, even a short period of heavy rain has rendered the road impassable to vehicles.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano inspected the project on Friday, July 18. The work is now in Phase 2, located in Sitio Orel, inside a private warehouse. Phase 1, which was constructed in the Rolling Hills area along A.S. Fortuna Street, has already been completed.

The two phases are connected to each other and to Mahiga Creek.

Ouano said that while the project will not solve the flooding problem overnight, the city is taking steps to ease the situation. He expressed hope that flooding along A.S. Fortuna and nearby areas will be significantly reduced by next year.

During his visit, the mayor also checked Mahiga Creek in Sitio Orel, where residents have long complained that floodwaters can rise to waist level within minutes of heavy rain.

The city government allocated ₱12.7 million for Phase 1 and ₱51 million for Phase 2. Both phases began last year. Phase 2 is now 50 percent complete and is targeted for completion before the end of the year.

Ouano said that while flooding may still occur, the project is expected to improve drainage and reduce the impact of heavy rains.

“We don’t want to make grand promises. Ako lang nga ma-improve, kung unsa man ang nasinati karun,” said Ouano. ( I just want to improve whatever it is that we are experiencing now.)

Once completed, floodwater is expected to be directed toward the outfall in Mahiga Creek, where 38 families are currently living.

Barangay Captain Greg Yap said the barangay can provide space for relocation but needs help from the city government to properly divide the area for the families.

The city’s flood control project is also connected to a ₱108-million drainage project by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) through the Sixth Engineering District Office, facilitated by the office of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon. According to District Office Head Engineer Gumer Castillo, that project has already been completed.

Castillo said the project includes a solid box-type canal made of reinforced concrete to guide floodwaters. He added that the DPWH Regional Office also has another project for the outfall area of Mahiga Creek.

Mayor Ouano also shared that Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon and the DPWH are planning to install a two-pump system to help divert some of the floodwaters toward M.C. Briones Street. This aims to reduce the volume of water passing through A.S. Fortuna Street during heavy rains.

