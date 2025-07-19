Current and former PH world champs pick Manny Pacquiao to win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Can Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao turn back the clock and shock the world once more? That’s the burning question ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring against reigning WBC world welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Sunday, July 20 (July 19 in Las Vegas) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

And if you ask some of the Philippines’ top boxers both past and present, they’ll tell you Pacquiao still has what it takes to pull off the upset.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the country’s only two reigning world champions, Melvin Jerusalem (WBC minimumweight) and Pedro Taduran (IBF minimumweight), along with former IBF and IBO light flyweight titlist Milan Melindo, are all betting on the 46-year-old legend to defy the odds yet again.

For Jerusalem, who is based in Cebu and once received training advice from Pacquiao himself, the concern about age is overblown.

“Even if he’s aging, I believe Manny can win,” said Jerusalem. “He worked so hard. Barrios may be younger, stronger, and technically sound, but he lacks the experience Pacquiao has.”

Still, Jerusalem was realistic about how the fight might play out.

“A knockout? Maybe not. But I see this going the distance with Manny winning by decision. What matters most is both finish the fight safely. Win or lose, Pacquiao is a legend.”

Pacquiao’s mentorship seemed to pay off for Jerusalem, who scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Yudai Shigeoka last March in Japan, months after meeting the boxing icon at the Elorde Awards.

Meanwhile, Taduran, who defended his own belt against Shigeoka’s brother Ginjiro last May, was split on how Pacquiao might win, but had no doubt about the outcome.

“For me, Sir Manny wins by decision,” Taduran said. “Barrios is good and prepared, but I still believe Manny takes it.”

“There’s also a chance he gets the knockout—maybe in rounds 10 to 12.”

Melindo, now a full-time boxing trainer, offered perhaps the most technical take on why Pacquiao could pull it off.

“If he moves like he did against Margarito or De La Hoya, he wins,” said Melindo, who last fought in 2023. “Skills and talent don’t fade. It’s the body that changes—but Pacquiao trains differently. He pushes his limits.”

Melindo added that Pacquiao’s style is one of a kind.

“You can’t compare Pacquiao to any fighter. His pain tolerance is unreal. His footwork, hand speed, and boxing IQ—he overwhelms opponents. That’s why he’s an eight-division champion.”

Whether Manny Pacquiao can summon that magic once more is anyone’s guess. But if the voices of Philippine boxing are to be believed, the Pacman may still have one more surprise left in him.

