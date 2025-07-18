SHS Batch 2000 turns homecoming into a meaningful cause with St. Ignatius Run 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What began as a simple homecoming tradition has grown into something far more meaningful for Sacred Heart School Batch 2000.

The Silver Jubilarians officially launched the St. Ignatius Run 2025 with a clear mission: to give back.

Proceeds will go toward supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs) by providing them with assistive devices.

“Our official hashtag is #reuniteinmotion. It’s not just about coming together for our homecoming, but also about promoting fitness, wellness, and most importantly, giving back,” said Afshin Ghassemi, president of the SHS-AdC Alumni Association.

“Pierre (Mella), our batch president, is an orthopedic and spine surgeon, and he has chosen PWDs as this year’s beneficiaries. We’re also collecting pre-loved running shoes to donate to promising young runners who need them.”

The run was launched on Thursday, July 17, at First 5 Sports Lounge and Café, Bonifacio District, Cebu City. The event will take place on September 28 at Cebu Business Park, with around 8,000 runners expected to participate.

“This is the first time the run will have identified beneficiaries,” said Dr. Pierre Mella.

“In past years, it was mainly for the school. Now, we want to use our professions and experience to organize a race that gives back to the community. St. Ignatius himself was a cripple—a member of the PWD sector—so this cause is close to our hearts. We also hope to pass this mindset on to future batches.”

Organizers also revealed the official race shirt and a uniquely designed finisher’s medal. But beyond the merchandise, the run’s real value lies in its mission.

Early registration is open until July 31, with discounted fees: ₱750 for 1K, ₱850 for 3K, ₱1,000 for 10K, ₱1,200 for 16K, and ₱1,400 for 21K.

The first 500 registrants will receive free health consultations with orthopedic, cardiac, and nutrition experts.

Finishers will also get the chance to win premium raffle prizes, including Shokz headphones, Oakley sunglasses, Garmin watches, and gym memberships.

To register, visit the official Facebook page: St. Ignatius Run.

The event’s technical side is being handled by veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

