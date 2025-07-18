First Lady Liza Marcos meets OFWs in Saudi, skips US trip with BBM

MANILA, Philippines — First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is currently on a working visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is why she will not be joining President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his upcoming trip to the United States, a Palace official said on Friday.

At a briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the First Lady’s working visit began on July 17 and will last until the 20th.

Among her agenda items are a visit to overseas Filipino workers and the launching of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Serbisyo Caravan.

She will also visit Bahay Kalinga 1 and 2, which shelter distressed women OFWs, children, and babies.

“The trip, originally proposed and scheduled for the first week of July, will highlight the steadfast commitment of the Marcos administration to the welfare of OFWs and their families. She will be back on July 21st,” said Castro.

This was not the first time Araneta-Marcos skipped the president’s foreign trip. She also did not accompany Marcos on his visit to Washington in April 2024 for a trilateral meeting with then-US President Joe Biden and then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

However, this marks Araneta-Marcos’ first non-attendance at a presidential foreign trip this year.

Her absence — particularly during this upcoming travel to the US — has raised questions, as her name has been linked to the death of businessman Juan Paolo “Paowee” Tantoco in Los Angeles last March.

Tantoco was allegedly part of the First Lady’s official entourage promoting the Manila International Film Festival in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, from March 5 to 8. This claim, however, was denied by Malacañang.

Tantoco’s death was first reported on March 8 by Hollywood LA News. The website reported that Tantoco was in the United States “apparently as part of the entourage of Liza Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines.”

