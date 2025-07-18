Mayor Ouano enforces ID rule and punctuality policy at Mandaue City Hall

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – All employees at Mandaue City Hall are now required to wear their identification (ID) cards at all times while on duty and to strictly observe attendance and punctuality, following new directives from Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano aimed at boosting professionalism, accountability, and public service.

Mayor Ouano said the policy ensures that residents transacting with City Hall will know who they are dealing with, while also serving as a reminder for employees to act professionally.

Moreover, if the public has a complaint or concern regarding an employee, they can easily identify the individual and raise the matter with the proper authorities.

“Basically, transparent ta ba. It is part of good governance—kaila ang katawhan kung kinsa ang ilang ka-transaction,” said Ouano.

Mayor Ouano was seen wearing his official ID on Friday.

According to City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, the printing of new IDs only began this week due to an ongoing personnel revalidation process, which includes newly hired staff and those reassigned to different offices or barangays.

Department heads have been instructed to distribute the IDs as soon as the updated employee list is finalized.

In a related directive, Mayor Ouano also ordered all employees and department heads to strictly observe attendance and punctuality.

A memorandum issued to all department heads and employees reiterates the mandatory observance of official working hours, in accordance with Republic Act No. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) and applicable Civil Service rules.

“All department heads are to enforce full and strict compliance with official working hours by all personnel under their supervision, including those under Contract of Service and Job Orders,” the memo reads.

The daily attendance of all employees must be properly recorded and submitted to the Human Resources and Management Office (HRMO) for compliance monitoring.

City Hall warned that failure to comply with the directive will result in appropriate administrative action.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP