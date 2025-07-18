Woman arrested for threatening to slap cop in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman was arrested for threatening to slap a police officer at Ma. Gochan Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Algie Monacillo from Daanbantayan, Cebu, who currently resides on Tabada Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

At around 12:13 p.m., Monacillo boarded a taxi driven by Rolando Cabucos Bacus along F. Cabahug Street in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, bound for her residence.

Upon reaching N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Mambaling, Monacillo, who was allegedly under the influence of liquor, struck the driver’s right hand with her shoulder bag.

To de-escalate the situation, Bacus proceeded to a nearby police station to seek assistance. Out of humanitarian consideration, he chose not to press charges and agreed to accept a fare of ₱165. However, Monacillo reportedly claimed she had no money.

During the confrontation at the police station, Monacillo became unruly, shouted profanities, and attempted to slap Police Corporal Niña Kathrina Camangig Velez.

She also threatened to file charges against the responding officers and continued resisting and disobeying police instructions, which led to her arrest.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP