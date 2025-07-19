DA slams ‘abusive’ P5/kg. palay buying price

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday denounced reports of some rice traders allegedly taking advantage of farmers during the tail-end of the harvest season, following claims that fresh, wet palay (unhusked rice) is being bought at PHP5 per kg. in Nueva Ecija.

The report, first raised by the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), prompted the DA to launch an investigation into the very low palay buying price.

“Sobra-sobra na iyon, talagang pang-abuso iyon ng mga traders na meron pang bumibili (That’s too much, it’s really an abuse of traders who are buying),” DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said in a press briefing.

He warned that if proven, traders involved could face profiteering charges.

“Ang instruction ni Secretary (Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.) sa NFA (National Food Authority) at sa Regional Field Office namin (The instruction of the Secretary to the NFA and regional field office) is to check iyong area na iyon kung totoo (the area if it’s true),” he said.

“Kung totoo iyon, alamin kung sino iyong bumibili ng mga traders at i-report talaga kasi may abuso talaga (If that’s true, we will pinpoint who the traders are buying at that price and report it because that’s really an abuse).”

Investigations on other earlier reports of low palay buying price are still ongoing, de Mesa said.

Meanwhile, he said the agency is working on introducing a minimum farmgate price for palay starting the next harvest season, expected between mid-September and October.

De Mesa, however, underscored the importance of House Bill No. 1 or the proposed Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment (RICE) Act, which will back the enforcement of the floor price.

The DA is yet to determine the actual floor price for the palay farmgate amount. (PNA)

