PCG: Over 1,100 stranded in PH ports due to TS Crising

MANILA, Philippines — Over 1,100 passengers, truck drivers and cargo helpers were stranded on Friday afternoon in various ports nationwide amid the effects of Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha), said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

According to the PCG, based on its maritime safety monitoring from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, a total of 1,123 passengers, truck drivers and cargo helpers were recorded stranded in 48 ports affected by Tropical Storm Crising.

A total of 408 rolling cargoes, 64 vessels and 28 motorbancas, meanwhile, were also stranded; while 43 vessels and 689 motorbancas are currently taking shelter due to the inclement weather caused by Crising.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 8 p.m. typhoon bulletin said Cising was last spotted 100 kilometers (km) northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

It is currently carrying maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph while moving north-northwestward at 20 kph.

A total of 10 areas in Luzon are currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, while 10 more areas are under Signal No. 1.

Crising is expected to make landfall in Babuyan Islands on Friday night and is then expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday morning or afternoon.

