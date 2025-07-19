Crising steadily moving away from PH
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha) continues to move farther away from the country, as the number of areas in Northern Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is down from eight to five, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)
In its 5:00 a.m. update, Pagasa said that Crising was last spotted some 125 kilometers (kms.) west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan.
It maintained its maximum sustained wind speed of 85 km per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115 kph while moving west- northwest at 15 kph.
“Tropical Storm Crising will continue moving generally west-northwestward towards southern China and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility [on Saturday] morning or early afternoon,” Pagasa said.
“Crising is forecast to continue to intensify and may reach Severe Tropical Storm category today,” the agency added.
