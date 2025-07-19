cdn mobile

Cambodia scam centers: Over 2,100 nabbed in 3 weeks

Associated Press July 19,2025 - 08:02 AM

Cambodia scam center

In this photo provided by state news service Agence Kampuchea Press, alleged online scammers stand next to their tools collected by authorities at its site in a classroom on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AKP via AP)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia  — Authorities in Cambodia continued their stepped-up campaign against online scam centers, arresting at least 500 suspects in two provinces on Thursday and Friday, the country’s information minister said.

The arrests in Kandal province on the outskirts of the capital Phnom Penh, and in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, brought to 2,137 the total number detained since June 27, Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said in a statement.

Those netted in raids in 43 locations around the country included 429 Vietnamese, 271 Indonesians, 589 Chinese, 57 Koreans, 70 Bangladeshi and 42 Pakistanis, said his statement. Other suspects were from Thailand, Laos, India, Nepal, the Philippines and Myanmar.

The United Nations and other agencies have estimated that cyberscams, most of them originating from Southeast Asia, earn international criminal gangs billions of dollars annually. The cybercriminals pretend friendship or tout phony investment opportunities to cheat their targets around the world.

Neth Pheaktra’s statement said Cambodia’s crackdown is ongoing “and will absolutely continue, with a clear mandate from the top leadership to root out all illegal cybercrime activity — regardless of location or affiliation.”

He said it was strengthened by a directive issued Monday by Prime Minister Hun Manet that threatened state personnel at all levels with transfers or dismissal if they failed to act vigorously to eliminate Cambodia scam centers.

The latest arrests followed 2,418 others in the first six months of the year involving 18 alleged scam operations in different parts of the country, said a report from the National Police Commissioner cited by Neth Pheaktra.

