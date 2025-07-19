CCPO assigns new commanders for Labangon, Mambaling, and Malubog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Labangon, Mambaling, and Malubog police stations in Cebu City welcomed its new commanders as part of the reshuffling of key officers by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The turnover ceremony, held to formalize the changes, was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy City Director for Operations, on behalf of Acting City Director Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa.

Police Major Timothy Jim Romanillos stepped down from his post at Labangon Police Station and was replaced by Police Major Erwin Abrasado.

At the Mambaling Police Station, Police Major Michael John Arandia has already completed his tour of duty and was replaced by Police Captain Wilmer Castillo.

Castillo was previously assigned at the Malubog Police Station and was replaced by Police Captain Kentbel Caesar Parcon as the new station commander.

Fresh leadership

In a statement, CCPO said these changes are part of regular rotations to help officers grow in their careers and bring fresh leadership to local police units. Officers are expected to continue their work in maintaining peace, improving public safety, and responding to the needs of the community.

“As police officers and public servants, it is our shared responsibility to serve across different units of the Philippine National Police. These changes provide opportunities to develop new skills, adapt to evolving challenges, and continue our mission to keep Cebu City safe,” read part of the CCPO statement.

During the turnover ceremony, outgoing officers were recognized for their service, while the new leaders were welcomed with messages of support from their colleagues.

The CCPO said it remains committed to building stronger ties with the public and improving services across all its stations to ensure the safety of Cebu City residents.

“Cebu City Police Office remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the community, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for everyone,” it said.