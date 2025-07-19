Rosell slams Cebu City tax override probe, Archival orders review

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former city administrator Lawyer Collin Rosell has fired back at the Cebu City Legal Office’s (CLO) probe into the alleged override of the city’s real property tax (RPT) system.

He described the investigation as “malicious and libelous,” and accused officials of “public persecution and misinformation.”

“I was never notified or called… I’m even surprised that there is such a thing as conduct of investigation, as you stated,” Rosell said in a statement. “For lack of notice and due process, the investigation and its output is clearly malicious and libelous if not a ploy for public persecution, humiliation, and misinformation.”

Rosell is one of the former officials named in the CLO’s May 21 report alleging a “systemic fraud harming taxpayers.”

The report claims that between 2022 and 2023, the city’s AS400 RPT system was overridden to allow owner-declared market values to replace official computations, resulting in property tax increases of more than 1,000 percent in some cases.

But Rosell said any modifications made under his watch were within legal bounds and consistent with proper valuation procedures.

“I can assure the public that at any degree, no irregularity in connection therewith ever happened. If something was tweaked, for sure, it was done within the bounds of the law and consistent with the spirit that gives it life,” he said.

He insisted that the AS400, a system introduced by IBM in 1988, could not cause tax increases on its own.

“A mere computer system cannot cause an increase in real property tax due and payment,” Rosell explained. “Valuation is not taxation… If the value of the property increases, the amount of tax liability follows.”

He said real property taxes are based on the Tax Declaration, which is signed by the property owner, and whose values are often supported by building permits, zoning clearances, or actual construction costs.

“If an owner valued his studio condo unit at P4 million rather than the P280,000 outdated valuation of the assessor, is the owner at fault?” he asked. “A prudent owner would not like his property to be overly undervalued even for tax saving purposes.”

He emphasized that no tax rate hike was implemented under his term and that, in fact, the city had lowered its tax rate during that period.

Rosell called for an independent verification of the findings, including the inspection of all affected properties and a review of tax declarations, permits, and supporting documents.

“Clearly, the said investigation presented not a question of breach of AS400… but an attempt to maliciously malign persons for an illegal act, particularly the imposition of an unauthorized increase in real property tax,” he said.

City Council moves to clarify legal basis for tax increases

Before public concern grows, the Cebu City Council has stepped in to prevent further confusion and protect taxpayer rights.

During its regular session on July 15, the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod approved a corollary motion filed by Councilor Jose Abellanosa, directing the City Assessor’s Office (CAO) to issue formal notices to all real property owners clarifying that “no increases in assessed values are valid unless approved and published through a formal ordinance.”

“To request the City Assessor’s Office to send notices to all real property owners and publish a notice to taxpayers clarifying that increases in assessed values are effective only after sanguinean enactment and official publication of a schedule via ordinance,” Abellanosa said.

The motion referred the matter back to the CAO and instructed the office to release a taxpayer advisory, in compliance with the legal requirements under the Local Government Code.

Probe continues

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival earlier ordered a full review of the override discrepancies, which he said may have stemmed from an earlier proposal to raise property taxes to support a P100-billion budget.

The mayor noted that some departments may have reconfigured the system in anticipation of the ordinance’s passage, but failed to revert the changes when the ordinance was not approved.

He acknowledged that the override appeared to be deliberate, as access to the system requires specific credentials or technical knowledge, but he stopped short of calling it fraud. Instead, he cited possible administrative lapses.

Archival tasked the CTO, CAO, Budget Office, Accounting Office, and MICS to audit the system and identify ways to compensate affected taxpayers, some of whom had already paid the inflated taxes, while others withheld payment in protest.

The CLO said that the override function was allegedly introduced by Rosell and former Local Finance Committee chair Jerone Castillo during the previous administration of Mayor Michael Rama. Castillo also issued a resolution in August 2023 authorizing system upgrades that facilitated the changes.

What the investigation found

The 32-page CLO report uncovered what legal officers called “gross illegality” in overriding system-generated market values, which are mandated to follow a schedule of market values enacted by ordinance. Instead, the system accepted owner-declared valuations without independent verification.

The report warned that this not only violates the Local Government Code but also strips taxpayers of their right to due process. Many property owners were unaware of the increased assessments and missed the 60-day appeal window.

The CLO has called for the nullification of affected tax declarations, immediate executive action to protect taxpayers, and new legislation to void the override-based assessments.

“To leave such irregularities hidden and unresolved would undermine the principles of accountability, transparency, and justice that form the foundation of good governance,” the CLO said.

